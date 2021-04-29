Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AGNC Investment (AGNC) and AvalonBay (AVB) with bullish sentiments.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.84, close to its 52-week high of $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 76.7% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Chimera Investment, and PennyMac Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AGNC Investment with a $18.67 average price target, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

AvalonBay (AVB)

In a report released yesterday, James W Sullivan from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on AvalonBay, with a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $191.35, close to its 52-week high of $196.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 65.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Independence Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AvalonBay with a $194.25 average price target, representing a -0.5% downside. In a report issued on April 19, SMBC Nikko also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $210.00 price target.

