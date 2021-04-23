Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TCF Financial (TCF), Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) and Regions Financial (RF) with bullish sentiments.

TCF Financial (TCF)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on TCF Financial today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCF Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and MGM Growth Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc with a $22.00 average price target, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Regions Financial (RF)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Regions Financial, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.63, close to its 52-week high of $22.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Regions Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

