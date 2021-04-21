Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC), First Community (FCCO) and First Horizon (FHN) with bullish sentiments.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Buy rating on Cambridge Bancorp today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.30, close to its 52-week high of $86.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Community (FCCO)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on First Community today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 54.1% and a 100.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

First Community has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

First Horizon (FHN)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to First Horizon, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.69, close to its 52-week high of $18.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Horizon with a $20.19 average price target, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.