Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chubb (CB), PNC Financial (PNC) and Western Alliance (WAL) with bullish sentiments.

Chubb (CB)

In a report issued on April 14, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $162.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chubb with a $182.17 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report issued on April 16, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $178.86, close to its 52-week high of $184.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 82.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PNC Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $182.25, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Western Alliance (WAL)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Western Alliance on April 16 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.26, close to its 52-week high of $103.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Alliance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.00, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

