Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Redwood (RWT) and Willis Group (WLTW) with bullish sentiments.

Redwood (RWT)

Jefferies analyst Ryan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Redwood on January 19 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.69, close to its 52-week high of $10.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 52.9% success rate. Carr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Rocket Companies, and loanDepot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Redwood with a $11.95 average price target, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Willis Group (WLTW)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Willis Group on March 9. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $233.59, close to its 52-week high of $236.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Willis Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $252.71.

