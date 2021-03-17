Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA) and Healthequity (HQY) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard on March 15 and set a price target of $412.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $382.38, close to its 52-week high of $389.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 82.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Bottomline Technologies.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $400.24, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Healthequity (HQY)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Healthequity on March 15 and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthequity with a $85.20 average price target, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on March 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

