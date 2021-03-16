Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Allstate (ALL) with bullish sentiments.

Allstate (ALL)

In a report issued on March 9, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Allstate, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.27, close to its 52-week high of $117.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allstate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.85.

