Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UDR (UDR) and New Residential Inv (NRZ) with bullish sentiments.

UDR (UDR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Buy rating on UDR today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and American Assets.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UDR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.33, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 72.5% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Cushman & Wakefield, and PennyMac Financial.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NRZ: