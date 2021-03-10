Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on International Money Express (IMXI) and CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) with bullish sentiments.

International Money Express (IMXI)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Oportun Financial, Western Union, and SuRo Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Money Express is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services, with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.84.

Taylor has an average return of 81.6% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #109 out of 7358 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CloudMD Software & Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.67.

