Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Diamondrock (DRH) with bullish sentiments.

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Diamondrock on February 24. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.81, close to its 52-week high of $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Diamondrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.09, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

