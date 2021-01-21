Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Life Storage (LSI) and Medical Properties (MPW) with bullish sentiments.

Life Storage (LSI)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Life Storage today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.71, close to its 52-week high of $123.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Thomas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Extra Space Storage, and Brixmor Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Life Storage with a $130.33 average price target, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $140.00 price target.

Medical Properties (MPW)

KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler maintained a Buy rating on Medical Properties today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Sadler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Sadler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Health Investors, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medical Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.29, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

