Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Synchrony Financial (SYF) with bullish sentiments.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

In a report issued on January 13, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchrony Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.20, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

