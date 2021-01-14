Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and UBS Group AG (UBS) with bullish sentiments.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released yesterday, Kian Abouhossein from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.29, close to its 52-week high of $15.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Abouhossein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.4% success rate. Abouhossein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group, Deutsche Bank AG, and Credit Suisse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.14, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF15.00 price target.

