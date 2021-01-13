Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Lendingtree (TREE) with bullish sentiments.

Lendingtree (TREE)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Lendingtree today and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $313.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 71.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $360.71, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

