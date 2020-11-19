Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AdaptHealth (AHCO) and AYR Strategies (AYRSF) with bullish sentiments.

AdaptHealth (AHCO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on AdaptHealth yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.50, close to its 52-week high of $31.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 62.9% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

AdaptHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.93, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies yesterday and set a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.36, close to its 52-week high of $18.95.

Burleson has an average return of 119.2% when recommending AYR Strategies.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #465 out of 7093 analysts.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.32, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on November 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

