Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DraftKings (DKNG) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) with bullish sentiments.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings on November 13 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 63.9% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Lyft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $58.61 average price target, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Grid Dynamics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25, a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

