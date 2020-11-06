Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monroe Capital (MRCC) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) with bullish sentiments.

Monroe Capital (MRCC)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Monroe Capital yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monroe Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Park Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 63.1% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Pebblebrook Hotel, and Coresite Realty.

Park Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.84.

