Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) and AYR Strategies (AYRSF) with bullish sentiments.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Fossard from HSBC maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG, with a price target of CHF101.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fossard is ranked #5946 out of 7018 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.05, which is a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to AYR Strategies today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.88, close to its 52-week high of $15.60.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.1% and a 79.3% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.58.

