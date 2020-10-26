Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS), Western Alliance (WAL) and Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) with bullish sentiments.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

In a report released today, Sumeet Mody from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Virtus Investment Partners, with a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $177.56, close to its 52-week high of $179.57.

Mody has an average return of 41.0% when recommending Virtus Investment Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Mody is ranked #1142 out of 7030 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Virtus Investment Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $216.33, implying a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Western Alliance (WAL)

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Buy rating on Western Alliance today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.4% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Texas Capital Bancshares, and ServisFirst Bancshares.

Western Alliance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.50, which is a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Ameris Bancorp today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Ameris Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

