Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Americold Realty (COLD) with bullish sentiments.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group yesterday and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $273.39, close to its 52-week high of $278.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.9% and a 45.6% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Svb Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $270.77, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Americold Realty (COLD)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Americold Realty, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 61.2% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, First Industrial Realty, and Brandywine Realty.

Americold Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.25, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

