Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AYR Strategies (AYRSF) and Athene Holding (ATH) with bullish sentiments.

AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.68.

Burleson has an average return of 71.9% when recommending AYR Strategies.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #635 out of 6960 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.92.

Athene Holding (ATH)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Athene Holding today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athene Holding with a $46.29 average price target.

