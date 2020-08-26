Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) and Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) with bullish sentiments.

Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Univest Of Pennsylvania today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 59.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Business First Bancshares, and Community Bank System.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Univest Of Pennsylvania is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 77.8% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Flagstar Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

