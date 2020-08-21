Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Standard Chartered (SCBFF) with bullish sentiments.

Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

Shore Capital analyst Shore Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Standard Chartered yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.35, close to its 52-week low of $4.58.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Standard Chartered is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.36, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.