Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Redfin (RDFN) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF) with bullish sentiments.

Redfin (RDFN)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Redfin, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.24, close to its 52-week high of $43.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Redfin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.09, implying a -17.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report issued on July 24, Michael Huttner CFA from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG, with a price target of CHF99.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.20.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.6% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Swiss Life Holding AG, M&G Plc, and Aegon.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.25, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

