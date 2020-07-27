Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on M&T Bank (MTB), Herc Holdings (HRI) and Svb Financial Group (SIVB) with bullish sentiments.

M&T Bank (MTB)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on M&T Bank on July 23 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&T Bank is a Hold with an average price target of $115.59.

Herc Holdings (HRI)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings on July 24 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Herc Holdings with a $38.00 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group on July 23 and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $230.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Svb Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $248.87, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $244.00 price target.

