Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Northern (NTRS), Immunovant (IMVT) and First Industrial Realty (FR) with bullish sentiments.

Northern (NTRS)

In a report released yesterday, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Northern, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 72.6% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Northern has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $88.69.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immunovant (IMVT)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 48.6% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00, a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

First Industrial Realty (FR)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on First Industrial Realty, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Industrial Realty with a $40.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.