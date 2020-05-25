Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nexus Real Estate Investment (EFRTF) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF) with bullish sentiments.

Nexus Real Estate Investment (EFRTF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Stephan Boire maintained a Buy rating on Nexus Real Estate Investment on May 22 and set a price target of C$2.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.98, close to its 52-week low of $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Boire is ranked #5907 out of 6621 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nexus Real Estate Investment with a $1.79 average price target.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Frederic Blondeau maintained a Buy rating on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT on May 22 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.7% and a 23.1% success rate. Blondeau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Cominar Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.54, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

