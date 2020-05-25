Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Easterly Government Properties (DEA) and Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) with bullish sentiments.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report issued on May 22, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 71.2% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fifth Third Bancorp, Goldman Sachs Group, and Citizens Financial.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.11, implying a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Easterly Government Properties on May 22 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Easterly Government Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Lexinfintech Holdings (LX)

In a report issued on May 22, Martin Ma from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Lexinfintech Holdings, with a price target of $13.29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.86, close to its 52-week low of $6.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is ranked #5514 out of 6621 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lexinfintech Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.