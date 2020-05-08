Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), Physicians Realty (DOC) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) with bullish sentiments.

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on Colony Credit Real Estate today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.48, close to its 52-week low of $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colony Credit Real Estate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Physicians Realty (DOC)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Physicians Realty, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 54.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Physicians Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.36, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.81, close to its 52-week low of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diversified Healthcare Trust is a Hold with an average price target of $5.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.