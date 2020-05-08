Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Homes (AMH), MGIC Investment (MTG) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP) with bullish sentiments.

American Homes (AMH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on American Homes today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Homes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.67, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

MGIC Investment (MTG)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on MGIC Investment, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MGIC Investment with a $11.80 average price target, representing a 71.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.1% and a 38.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jernigan Capital with a $18.50 average price target.

