Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BBX Capital (BBX), Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) and American Finance (AFIN) with bullish sentiments.

BBX Capital (BBX)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BBX Capital with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on Benefytt Technologies today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 55.0% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Benefytt Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

American Finance (AFIN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on American Finance today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.