Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Visa (V) and International Money Express (IMXI) with bullish sentiments.

Visa (V)

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Buy rating on Visa yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 82.5% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Factset Research.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.53, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

International Money Express (IMXI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Money Express is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.30.

