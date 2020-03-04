Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) and Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) with bullish sentiments.

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on Health Insurance Innovations today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Health Insurance Innovations with a $53.50 average price target, a 71.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Alta Equipment Group today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.45, close to its 52-week low of $8.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alta Equipment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

