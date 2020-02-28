Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP), City Office REIT (CIO) and Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) with bullish sentiments.

Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Gain Capital Holdings, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.86.

Sharma has an average return of 36.7% when recommending Gain Capital Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #2361 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gain Capital Holdings with a $5.83 average price target.

City Office REIT (CIO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera reiterated a Buy rating on City Office REIT yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 65.2% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on City Office REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher reiterated a Buy rating on Industrial Logistics Properties yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Office Properties Income, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Industrial Logistics Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

