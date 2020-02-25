Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Morgan Stanley (MS), H&E Equipment Services (HEES) and CyrusOne (CONE) with bullish sentiments.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley on February 21 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 77.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $61.07 average price target, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

In a report issued on February 20, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on H&E Equipment Services, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

H&E Equipment Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

CyrusOne (CONE)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 83.0% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, GDS Holdings, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CyrusOne with a $74.67 average price target, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

