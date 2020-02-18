Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF) and Canopy Rivers (CNPOF) with bullish sentiments.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF)

CIBC analyst Paul Holden reiterated a Buy rating on Fairfax Financial Holdings on February 14 and set a price target of C$800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $474.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, and Element Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fairfax Financial Holdings with a $552.96 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)

CIBC analyst John Zamparo reiterated a Buy rating on Canopy Rivers yesterday and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Zamparo has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.3% and a 27.6% success rate. Zamparo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, and HEXO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Rivers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.