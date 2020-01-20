Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regions Financial (RF), Herc Holdings (HRI) and Equitable Group (EQGPF) with bullish sentiments.

Regions Financial (RF)

In a report issued on January 17, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Regions Financial, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 84.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Citizens Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regions Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.04, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Herc Holdings (HRI)

In a report issued on January 17, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Herc Holdings.

Equitable Group (EQGPF)

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Group, with a price target of C$142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.91, close to its 52-week high of $89.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, IGM Financial, and CI Financial.

Equitable Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.45.

