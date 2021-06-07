Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on RH (RH) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) with bullish sentiments.

RH (RH)

Telsey Advisory analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained a Buy rating on RH today and set a price target of $675.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $613.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fernandez is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Fernandez covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams-Sonoma, and Under Armour.

RH has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $646.71, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $700.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.47, close to its 52-week high of $101.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.4% and a 59.1% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dick’s Sporting Goods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.58, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Telsey Advisory also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DKS: