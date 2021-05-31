Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gap (GPS) and AutoZone (AZO) with bullish sentiments.

Gap (GPS)

In a report issued on May 27, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Gap, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.45, close to its 52-week high of $37.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gap is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00, representing a 0.0% upside. In a report issued on May 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AutoZone (AZO)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone on May 27. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1406.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 77.4% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1601.08, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $1437.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AZO: