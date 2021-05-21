Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Children’s Place (PLCE) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) with bullish sentiments.

Children’s Place (PLCE)

In a report released today, Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory maintained a Buy rating on Children’s Place, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.94, close to its 52-week high of $103.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Telsey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Telsey covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Children’s Place with a $108.83 average price target, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $150.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released today, Michael Punzet from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.53, close to its 52-week high of $108.04.

Punzet has an average return of 30.6% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Punzet is ranked #6353 out of 7525 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Hold with an average price target of $118.20, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR115.00 price target.

