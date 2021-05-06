Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altria Group (MO) and Ross Stores (ROST) with bullish sentiments.

Altria Group (MO)

In a report issued on April 29, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altria Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.56, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Ross Stores (ROST)

OTR Global analyst OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores to Buy on May 3. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.72, close to its 52-week high of $133.17.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ross Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $132.50, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

