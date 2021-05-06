Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Post Holdings (POST) with bullish sentiments.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Evercore ISI analyst Benjamin Black CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.08.

CFA has an average return of 16.8% when recommending Activision Blizzard.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3631 out of 7493 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $116.32, implying a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report issued on May 3, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $322.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $398.60, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, MKM Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $388.00 price target.

Post Holdings (POST)

In a report released yesterday, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.32, close to its 52-week high of $115.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.5% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Kraft Heinz, and Hershey Co.

Post Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.17.

