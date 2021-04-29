Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Asbury (ABG), Hasbro (HAS) and Century Communities (CCS) with bullish sentiments.

Asbury (ABG)

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Asbury, with a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $204.70, close to its 52-week high of $216.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 54.0% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Lordstown Motors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Asbury with a $211.80 average price target, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Hasbro (HAS)

In a report released today, Brett Andress from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Hasbro, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.00, close to its 52-week high of $101.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 74.2% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, OneWater Marine, and Callaway Golf.

Hasbro has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.13, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Century Communities (CCS)

In a report released today, Jay McCanless from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Century Communities, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.27, close to its 52-week high of $68.93.

According to TipRanks.com, McCanless is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 69.1% success rate. McCanless covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Century Communities is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.00, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

