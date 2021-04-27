Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coty (COTY) and O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) with bullish sentiments.

Coty (COTY)

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein reiterated a Buy rating on Coty yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.86, close to its 52-week high of $10.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Coty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.38.

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report released yesterday, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $526.19, close to its 52-week high of $539.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Walmart.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for O’Reilly Auto with a $567.89 average price target, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

