Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Daimler (DDAIF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, James Targett from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF127.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $120.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 52.6% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Mondelez International, and Glanbia.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.12, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF117.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daimler (DDAIF)

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.98, close to its 52-week high of $93.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, General Motors, and Stellantis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $104.75 average price target, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.