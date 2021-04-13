Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) and Daimler (DDAIF) with bullish sentiments.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released today, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.00, close to its 52-week high of $108.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford Motor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.94, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR105.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Marc Rene Tonn from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.37, close to its 52-week high of $91.69.

Tonn has an average return of 24.0% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #802 out of 7448 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $100.70 average price target, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR74.00 price target.

