Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIF) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers maintained a Buy rating on Daimler yesterday and set a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.40, close to its 52-week high of $91.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Galliers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.67, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 28, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR95.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

UBS analyst Zuzanna Pusz maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV yesterday and set a price target of EUR100.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.55, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

Pusz has an average return of 34.6% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Pusz is ranked #1208 out of 7432 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.94, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

