Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lowe’s (LOW) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) with bullish sentiments.

Lowe’s (LOW)

Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s on February 16 and set a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $193.73, close to its 52-week high of $194.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 55.6% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.42, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

In a report issued on March 29, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.87, close to its 52-week high of $104.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 76.4% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $113.78 average price target, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

