Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Constellation Brands (STZ) with bullish sentiments.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report issued on January 7, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $231.16, close to its 52-week high of $242.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energizer Holdings, Colgate-Palmolive, and Procter & Gamble.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $251.93 average price target, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on December 28, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $248.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on STZ: