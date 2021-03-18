Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Five Below (FIVE) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3091.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 75.1% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $4115.93 average price target, which is a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4000.00 price target.

Five Below (FIVE)

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik maintained a Buy rating on Five Below today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $196.74, close to its 52-week high of $201.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grocery Outlet Holding, Acushnet Holdings, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $219.59, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

